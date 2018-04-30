 Bend man to be arraigned today in last week’s stabbing incident

A 43-year-old Bend man will be arraigned today after a double stabbing Friday morning in Deschutes Riverwoods. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Steel stabbed 2 people during an early morning altercation at a home on Kiowa Road. He then fled the scene of the stabbings and was later found in a neighbor’s backyard. The 2 people who were stabbed were taken to St. Charles in Bend. Steel was also taken to St. Charles with injuries unrelated to the stabbings. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail over the weekend and charged with 2 counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon and 1 count of burglary. His bail was set at 545 thousand dollars.