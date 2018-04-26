 Bend woman groped on Deschutes River Trail south of Bend

Bend City Police are investigating an incident that took place Saturday evening on the Deschutes River Trail south of Bend. A 45-year-old Bend woman was running with her 2 dogs when a man approached her and groped her. She was able to get away from the man with 1 of her dogs running away for a short time. Police were called to the area using 2 K-9 officers and a drone to look for the man. The man was described as being between 20 and 40 years old, medium build with dark pants and a hoodie. Anyone having any information about the incident should call 693-6911.