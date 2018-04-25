 Governor calls special session for May 21st

Governor Kate Brown has called for a special session of the state legislature for May 21st, to fix a situation surrounding a tax break for small businesses that was done away with earlier this year. The session is meant to fix a bill signed by the governor that disconnected state tax code from the federal tax. While the measure was meant to save the state some 200 million dollars it did raise taxes on small businesses. The one-day session will work to return some of those tax breaks for 9 thousand small businesses.