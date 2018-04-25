 Bend man arrested for car theft in Tumalo

A Bend man who helped in stealing a car in Tumalo on Monday evening has been arrested. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Christopher Aviles was with 28-year-old Ashley Bingenheimer of Bend when they stole the car. Bingenheimer was driving the vehicle that eventually crashed into several yards in NE Bend. Bingenheimer was arrested and taken to St. Charles for treatment, Aviles ran from the scene of the accident. He was arrested last night at a home in Bend and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.