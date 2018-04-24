 Open house this evening to look at proposed rule changes for Central Cascade Wilderness areas

Open house this evening to look at proposed rule changes for Central Cascade Wilderness areas

 In Local News
0
0

This evening will begin a series of open house meetings being held by the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests on proposed rule changes for the Central Cascade Wilderness areas. The Forest Service has put together 5 alternatives in an effort to reduce the number of people in some of the more heavily used wilderness areas to give people a more quality experience. The preferred alternative would call for permits in some of those areas. The meeting this evening is at the Sisters High School at 5;30. You can also see what’s being proposed on the Deschutes National Forest website.

Recent Posts
Car thief eludes officers, reverse 911 used to alert residents in NE Bend of searchLocal News
Last day to register to voteLocal News