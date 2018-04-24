 Open house this evening to look at proposed rule changes for Central Cascade Wilderness areas

This evening will begin a series of open house meetings being held by the Deschutes and Willamette National Forests on proposed rule changes for the Central Cascade Wilderness areas. The Forest Service has put together 5 alternatives in an effort to reduce the number of people in some of the more heavily used wilderness areas to give people a more quality experience. The preferred alternative would call for permits in some of those areas. The meeting this evening is at the Sisters High School at 5;30. You can also see what’s being proposed on the Deschutes National Forest website.