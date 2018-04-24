 Car thief eludes officers, reverse 911 used to alert residents in NE Bend of search

Deschutes County Deputies and Bend City Police were looking last night for a man who stole a car in Tumalo, then crashed it into several yards in NE Bend off Empire Avenue. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Aviles stole the car and officers were in pursuit. He then crashed the vehicle into several yards of townhomes at McCall’s Landing and ran off. Aviles was wearing a long sleeve shirt, jeans or khakis. Residents in the area received a call from 911 that a search was taking place and to lock their doors and windows. Anyone seeing Aviles should call 693-6911.