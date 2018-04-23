 Prescribed burns continue west of Bend

A prescribed burn yesterday west of Bend put up a large plume of smoke leaving some smoke in the air this morning. The 150-acre burn was in the area of the Rimrock Trailhead south of the Cascade Lakes Highway. 2 more burns are expected to take place today and tomorrow west of Bend in the Wildland Urban Interface.  There will be a 77-acre burn on the Northside of Skyliners road and a 109-acre burn north of the Rimrock Trailhead. All of these burns will help reduce fire fuels and like the burn yesterday, both fires will be visible.

