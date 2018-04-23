 Armed robber and accomplice arrested in Redmond

2 men were arrested Saturday after an armed robbery of a U.S. Cellular store on SW Canal in Redmond. According to Redmond Police, a man with a gun took cash and an iPhone at gunpoint then left towards Fred Meyer’s where he got into a vehicle. A search of the area found 23-year-old Mitchel Hunsaker of Redmond and apprehended him after a short foot chase. They were able to recover the gun, money, and phone. A short while later they were able to find the getaway car and the driver, 23-year-old Dustin Hilsendager, also of Redmond. Both were lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on numerous crimes.