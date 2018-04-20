 3 officers plead not guilty in Jefferson County Jail death

3 Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies entered pleas of not guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide surrounding the death of an inmate from last April. 33-year-old Anthony Hansen, 53-year-old Christopher Durkan, and 42-year-old Cory Skidgel were all in court for their arraignment. On April 24th last year, 59-year-old James Wippel of Portland was arrested in Warm Springs for heroin possession and delivery and possession of methamphetamine. He died 2 days later in the jail. The case was investigated by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office and charges were filed. The 3 were released on their own recognizance. Their next trial date is June 19th.

