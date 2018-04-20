 10 year old boy flown to Portland following accident on Bend Parkway

Bend City Police are asking for witnesses who may have seen an accident yesterday morning on the Bend Parkway to contact them. The accident took place around 8; 40 am when a pickup truck heading northbound crossed the center median hitting a Subaru. A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured and taken by air ambulance to a trauma center in Portland. The driver of the Subaru was uninjured. The driver of the pickup was trapped in his vehicle and had to be removed. He was taken to St. Charles with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone who saw the accident should call 693-6911.