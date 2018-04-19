 Dave Hood named athletic director of the year in Oregon

Dave Hood, the Athletic Director for Mountain View High School in Bend, has been named the Athletic Director of the year by the Oregon Athletic Directors Association. The group represents 4A, 5A, and 6A schools in Oregon. Hood has been athletic Director for Mountain View for 16 years and has been with Bend-La Pine Schools for 38 years. The award is given to an athletic director who makes a substantial contribution to their community, school, league, and the organization.