 Bend City Council approves added tax for downtown businesses

The Bend City Council voted 5 to nothing last night to put a 25-cents per square foot tax on businesses in downtown Bend to help pay for additional security and cleaning. There is currently an18-cents per square foot tax in effect that is about to expire. The extra monies help to pay for added police in the downtown area to deal with panhandlers and those seen selling or doing drugs and cleaning of the area. Those businesses who belong to the Downtown Bend Business Association must approve the additional tax by more than a two-thirds vote in May or it will not be collected.