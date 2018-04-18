 Governor Brown in Bend today

Governor Kate Brown will be in Bend today. According to the governor’s office, she will be here to tout the states new apprenticeship program, Future Ready Oregon, which provides a database of companies who provide apprenticeships at various tech businesses in the state and in the Central Oregon area. She will also sign House Bill 5702, which provides 39 million dollars in funding for the OSU-Cascades Campus for another academic building along with dollars for new facilities at the University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University.