 Cascade Cycling Classic to take a year off

For the first time in 39 years, the longest-running cycling stage race in North America will not take place in 2018. The organizers of the Cascade Cycling Classic have decided to take a year off, bringing the event back next year. The new dates for the event will be May 31st through June 3rd. The race had been put on in recent years by the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation until this year when Visit Bend decided to take over the event along with Bart Bowen of Bowen Sports Performance in Bend. Race organizers said they just didn’t have enough time to get everything done to make the race go smoothly.