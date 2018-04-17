Name released of person killed in car accident east of Bend
The name of the person who died east of Bend on Highway 20 has been released. According to the Oregon State Police, 44-year-old Kevin Faber of John Day was on Hamby Road at the stop sign and pulled out in front of a truck driven by 23-year-old David Rausch of Bend. Faber was dead at the scene of the accident. His passenger was taken to St. Charles and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Rausch and his passenger were unharmed.
