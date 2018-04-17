 18 year old Redmond teen takes plea deal in sex abuse case

An 18-year-old Redmond teen has pleaded no contest to one count of coercion and guilty to 2 counts of attempting to commit 2nd-degree assault which is a Class C Felony. Seth Cluff was alleged to have sexually abused 3 victims ages 10 and 11 back in 2014 along with forcing them to smoke marijuana and physically abusing them. He was arrested last October. He originally faced 26 counts that could have put him in prison for 75 years and given him the label of a lifetime sex offender. The plea deal gave him 30 months in prison with credit for time served and 36 months of post-prison supervision.