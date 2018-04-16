 Road work continues in Bend

The City of Bend continues with a variety of road work projects. Among them the closure of the Simpson and 14th street roundabout for resurfacing, and Division street today from 3rd to Addison for pavement testing with single lane closures. Tomorrow the Bill Healy Bridge and Reed Market Road from Mt. Bachelor Drive to the Alderwood Circle Roundabout will be closed in the morning from 5 am to 9 am. All of the closures involving the different street projects can be found on the City of Bend’s website.