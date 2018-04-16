Deschutes County Commissioners continue work this morning on marijuana ordinances
The Deschutes County Commissioners will continue their conversation today surrounding the marijuana ordinances in the county. The commissioners are looking at several issues including taking a hiatus in permitting applications for grow operations to allow staff a chance to get caught up. They are also looking at possible caps for the number of grow operations in certain areas of the county. The community development department hopes to see all changes to the regulations done by July.
