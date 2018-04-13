 New CEO named for Les Schwab Tire Company

Les Schwab Tire Company has named a new CEO replacing Dick Borgman who is retiring in July. Jack Cuniff will take over the reigns of the company that got its start in Prineville in 1952. Cuniff has been the chief financial officer of the company the past 10 years and was with Adidas America prior to joining the tire company. Les Schwab has 481 stores in 8 states and over 7 thousand employees. Reported sales for the company are about 1 point 8 billion dollars a year.