 Wood stove believed to have started fire in Sisters home

A fire in Sisters did about 5 thousand dollars damage to a home on South Cedar Street Tuesday night. According to the Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire District, the family and pets got out of the home which had spread to the wood shake roof. The fire was kept to a 20 x 30-foot area and extinguished. Firefighters put a tarp over the roof to keep other damage from taking place inside the home. The fire was believed to have been related to the wood stove.