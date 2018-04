The name of the person who fell from the trail atop Misery Ridge at Smith Rock State Park has been released. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Alex Reed of Bend died when he fell more than 200 feet off the trail. Those in the area heard a scream as Reed slipped and landed at the bottom of the ridge. This is the 2nd person who has died in the last 6 months falling from that trail.