 A meeting this evening to give input on the Sister’s Country vision

The 1st in a series of meetings to begin a visioning process for the Sisters area begins this evening. The meeting will take a look at Sisters Country, what people would like to see happen with the area on into the future. The meeting tonight is at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Hall and goes from 6;30-8 pm. the is the 1st of 8 meetings planned on the subject. You can also take an online survey at WWW.Sistershorizon.org.