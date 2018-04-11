Redmond woman recovering after head on accident on Santiam pass that killed a Tualatin man
A Redmond woman is recovering at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend following a head-on crash on the Santiam Pass that killed a Tualatin man. According to the Oregon State Police 27-year-old Tarah Fair of Redmond was westbound on Highway 22 when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roads, hitting 37-year-old Michael Hunt. Hunt was dead at the scene of the accident. Fair was taken to St. Charles by air ambulance. She is listed as being in fair condition.
