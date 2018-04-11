 Man dies after falling 200 feet at Smith Rock State Park near Terrebonne

A rock climber who was walking along the Misery Ridge Trail at Smith Rock State Park fell to his death yesterday morning as he was readying to make his descent. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the man was on the trail just before 8 am when those in the area heard a scream and the man fell about 200 feet. The name of the person has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. This is the 2nd time in 6 months that a climber has fallen to their death off the Misery Ridge Trail.