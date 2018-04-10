 Badly burned man found on Highway 97 north of Bend

A man living at a homeless camp north of Bend in the area of Deschutes Junction was found badly burned wandering on Highway 97 last night by a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy. The man, 34-year-old Christopher Bonjorni was taken to St. Charles Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Deputies located the camp where the accident took place. The fire occurred when a cooking stove exploded burning Bonjorni, his tent, and other belongings at the campsite. No one else was at the camp when the accident occurred.

