 Albany man arrested after assaulting a sheriff’s deputy

A 20-year-old man from Albany was arrested yesterday NE of Redmond after escaping from officers earlier in the day. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, they were looking for a runaway juvenile when they encountered Sonny Agrelius who was wanted on a warrant out of Clackamas County. As the deputy attempted to arrest Agrelius, he struck and kicked the officer getting away. After searching for several hours, a tip from someone in the area led to his arrest. Agrelius was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on 4 counts including assaulting a police officer.