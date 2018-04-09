 Terrebonne woman lands in jail on various drug charges

A 24-year-old woman from Terrebonne was arrested following a traffic stop in Bend. According to Bend Police, they stopped a red Honda Accord for a minor traffic violation. Prior to the stop, the vehicle made several suspicious turns and maneuvers. The driver was Jordan Weigel. One of the officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle for controlled substances. They found about an ounce and a half of heroin, some methamphetamine, Xanax, some cash, and other drug paraphernalia. Weigel was charged on 5 drug-related counts and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.