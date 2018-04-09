 New executive director for Sisters Park and Rec District

The Sisters Park and Recreation District has named their new executive director. 46-year-old Todd Garrett from Whitefish Montana will take over the post vacated by Liam Hughes in January. Garrett was picked from 16 candidates who applied for the job. As Garrett takes the position, one of his first tasks will be to promote a 5-year serial levy for Sisters Parks and Rec, as they ask voters on May 15th for 15 cents per thousand dollars assessed value, a 3 percent increase over the previous levy.