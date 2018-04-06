 Alfalfa man in Deschutes County Jail after brief pursuit

A 34-year-old man from the Alfalfa area was arrested yesterday after a short pursuit and attempting to flee Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over Stan Glover at the Alfalfa Market Store. Glover sped away. After a brief pursuit, Glover rolled his vehicle, crawled out thru a window and ran into a pasture. After a brief struggle, he was taken to St. Charles for treatment, then lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on 7 charges along with a warrant for parole and probation violations.