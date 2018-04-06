 3 Jefferson County Deputies indicted in death of inmate

 Local News
3 Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies have been indicted by a grand jury, each being charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a former inmate. 59-year-old James Wippel of Portland died in the jail on April 26th of last year after being arrested for possession of heroin and methamphetamine. He died 2 days after being admitted to the facility. 53-year-old Michael Durkin, 42-year-old Cory Skidgel, and 33-year-old Anthony Hansen are scheduled to be arraigned on April 19th. The 3 could each face 5 years in prison if convicted. That was the 1st death ever recorded at the Jefferson County Jail.

