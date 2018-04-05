 Honey oil lab bust in Alfalfa area

2 men have been arrested and one is being looked for after police busted a honey oil lab out in the Alfalfa area. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, the lab was at a home on Deer Lane. Authorities confiscated 179 mature plants, 210 seedlings, 200 pounds of packaged marijuana and 18 pounds of honey oil extract. Taken into custody were 24-year-old David Wyrsch, and 29-year-old Jacob Robe. 29-year-old Sean Wyrsch is still being looked for. The arrests came after an ongoing investigation into the operation.