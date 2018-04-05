 Attempted assault on the COCC Campus

Central Oregon Community College used their emergency notification system to alert students and staff to a situation that took place last night in the upper parking areas near Grandview Hall. According to the notification, an attempted assault was reported around 9 pm to the college safety department. The perpetrator was said to be in his 40’s, about 5’ 7” inches tall with long gray or brown hair and beard and wearing a green jacket. Anyone having any information about the incident should call 693-6911.