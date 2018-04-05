3 arrested in safe burglary
A pair of Terrebonne residents and 1 man from Madras have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a business south of Redmond where a safe was stolen that had cash, a handgun, and various business documents. Taken into custody were 44-year-old Ricardo Guerrero, 34-year-old Thomas Zimmerman, and 31-year-old Wesley Wescott. The Deschutes County Street Crimes Detectives had been working this case since March 26th when the robbery occurred. Most everything was recovered except for the handgun.
