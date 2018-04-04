 Deschutes County Planning Department looking for input on work plan

The Deschutes County Planning Department is asking for the public’s input on its work plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The plan includes 8 major projects and goals including the updating of the counties marijuana program, working with Sisters, Redmond, and Bend on projects and supporting opportunities to create affordable housing. The county planning commission will hold a public hearing on the 26th of April with the board of county commissioners to hold a public hearing on June 6th. You can get more information on the work plan on the Deschutes County website.