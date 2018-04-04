 COCC student numbers down for spring term

The spring term numbers for Central Oregon Community College are down by about 10 percent from last year. COCC spokesperson Ron Paradis said they are seeing fewer students in their late 20’s and 30’s as jobs have become more readily available and younger student numbers have picked up. He also said that online courses being taken remain strong, up about 10 percent with 1 thousand students enrolled. Paradis said these numbers may shift some as students are enrolling later for classes due to greater availability.