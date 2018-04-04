Bend City Council to look at development in SE Bend and core of the city
This evening the Bend City Council will receive a report on staff recommendations for what parts of the city are positioned at this time for short-term development. Those areas include the core of the city and a portion of the land brought into the urban growth boundary when it was expanded known as the elbow in SE Bend. The public will have a chance to speak on what has been proposed. The meeting begins at 7 pm at city hall on Wall.
