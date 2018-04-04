 Bend City Council to look at development in SE Bend and core of the city

Bend City Council to look at development in SE Bend and core of the city

This evening the Bend City Council will receive a report on staff recommendations for what parts of the city are positioned at this time for short-term development. Those areas include the core of the city and a portion of the land brought into the urban growth boundary when it was expanded known as the elbow in SE Bend. The public will have a chance to speak on what has been proposed. The meeting begins at 7 pm at city hall on Wall.

