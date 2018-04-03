 St. Charles to implement new electronic health care record system Saturday

St. Charles Medical Center will be implementing its new electronic healthcare record system this coming Saturday. The new system has taken 2 years to get up and running at a cost of nearly 80 million dollars. This will allow all the records from all the St. Charles facilities in Central Oregon to be interconnected from billing to patient records to care delivery. There will also be a new patient portal called MyChart, which will give patients access to their records, making an appointment or paying bills either online or through a mobile app.