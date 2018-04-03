Deschutes County looks to rewrite marijuana grow laws in county
The Deschutes County Commissioners are looking at possible changes to the county’s marijuana regulations. The commissioners are concerned about illegal marijuana grows in the county or those that may be out of compliance. At their meeting yesterday, the possibility of a moratorium on new grow operations was brought up, until the county can bring on new code enforcement officers to keep up with the applications. The commissioners will revisit the issue on April 11th.
