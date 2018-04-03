 2nd District Congressman Greg Walden in C.O.

2nd District Congressman Greg Walden is in Central Oregon. Yesterday Walden spoke to a meeting of the Band of Brothers in Bend, discussing veteran’s issues. Walden said that half of all the calls his office takes surrounds veterans and health care. Today the Congressman will be in Madras participating in a roundtable discussion on opioid abuse. Walden has a package of 25 bills addressing the opioid crisis in the house he hopes to pass by Memorial Day.