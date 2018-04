The Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Bend man wanted on 2 outstanding warrants in Linn County. The man, 22-year-old Ronald Credille was stopped by OSP around 1 pm on a traffic complaint. He then took off on foot in the Tumalo area. He was able to elude officers and a K-9 unit. Anyone happening to see Credille or know of his whereabouts should call 693-6911.