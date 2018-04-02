 La Pine man arrested in home burglary

A 27-year-old La Pine man was arrested after being found by the owner in a home on Del Pino Drive in La Pine last night. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home woke up just after 9 pm to a loud noise in his home, went into the kitchen to find Richard Bounds there. Bounds fled from the home before deputies arrived. Bounds was found hiding on a neighbor’s property. He appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance. He was charged with 4 counts including burglary and taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for evaluation.