 Bend woman arrested after hitting her father with her car, pepper spraying him

A 28-year-old Bend woman was arrested after hitting her father with her car and then spraying him with pepper spray. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Gilbert was on Rocking Horse Road and drove past her father Paul’s house, turned around, drove back and hit him with her car. She then pepper sprayed him in the face. He ran into his house attempting to escape as Emily pepper sprayed the back of his head. Paul called 911 and Bend Paramedics came out to treat him. Emily was lodged in Deschutes County Jail on 7 counts including 2 charges of assault.