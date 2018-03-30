 Fire at transient camp southeast of Redmond burns motorhome, brush and trees

Redmond Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire yesterday at a transient camp southeast of Redmond that destroyed a motorhome spreading into nearby brush and trees before being put out. According to Redmond Fire, they received the call around 4 yesterday afternoon of the fire on Central Oregon Irrigation District property near SE 10th and Highway 126 east. When they arrived, the motorhome was fully involved with the fire getting into nearby brush and trees. Firefighters spent 90 minutes knocking down the fire. No one was at the camp at the time and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.