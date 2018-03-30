 2 injured in accident at Highway 97 and Highway 31

2 people were taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend yesterday following an accident at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 31 south of La Pine. According to the Oregon State Police, a person driving a pickup attempted to turn off Highway 97 onto Highway 31 in front of a smaller vehicle. The accident blocked both highways for about an hour. The driver of the pickup was taken to St. Charles by ambulance while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to St. Charles by Airlife. The names of the drivers have not been released.