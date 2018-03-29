 Climber rescued at Smith Rock State Park for the 2nd time in 2 days

For the 2nd time in 2 days, 1st responders have helped a climber at Smith Rock State Park near Terrebonne. According to Redmond Fire and Rescue, they received a call that a female climber was near the Morning Glory Wall just before noon, when her ropes dropped he about 20 feet, swinging her into a tree. She was able to get down but was injured. Using the State Parks ATV, Paramedics were able to get the woman to the parking lot where a private vehicle took her to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend with non-life-threatening injuries. The night before, 3 climbers were rescued off the “wherever I may roam” wall by Deschutes County Search and Rescue.