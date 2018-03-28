 Bend man arrested for killing of swan in Sunriver

A 23-year-old Bend man has been arrested for killing a swan northwest of Sunriver on Thanksgiving Day last year. According to Sunriver Police, Justin Dupuis admitted to killing the swan after an anonymous tip was made to authorities. The 11-year-old swan named Chuck was one of 2 swans that spent time near the Sunriver Nature Center with his mate Grace. Dupuis was cited for unlawful taking of a prohibited species, which is a class A misdemeanor.