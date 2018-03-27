 Terrebonne horse owners cited for animal neglect

The 2 people who owned the 85 horses in Terrebonne that were removed from their property due to health and hoof issues have both been cited with one count each of animal neglect 1, which is a felony. 67-year-old Linda Stream and 41-year-old Christina Hart were both cited. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, 2 horses had to be put down on Sunday as the others were being transported to the large animal rescue ranch east of Bend. Yesterday, another 8 horses had to be euthanized due to failing health issues. The other 75 horses continue to receive much-needed care with the sheriff’s office asking for donations of feed and hay.