The name of the person who died Sunday Morning in a head-on accident on Highway 97 North of Bend has been released. The Oregon State Police said 39-year-old Justin Dice of Bend crossed over into the other lane hitting 19-year-old Megan Hanford of Bend. Dice was dead at the scene of the accident. Hanford was taken to St. Charles for surgery. Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the incident.