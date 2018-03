Bend Police are looking for the person who stole an ATM machine out of the K Market yesterday morning at 14th and Albany Avenue in Bend. The incident took place around 3;30 am when a man backed up to the store in an SUV, broke a front window, took the ATM loaded it into his vehicle and left. The man was wearing a vest, hoodie and baseball cap. Anyone with any knowledge of the theft should call 693-6911.