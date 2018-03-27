 2 horses euthanized at ranch in Terrebonne as the 83 removed are now getting much needed care

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations of hay and feed after they took 83 horses from a property in Terrebonne finding the animals had severe to extreme hoof problems. The horses were moved with the help of volunteers on Sunday after a concerned citizen asked the sheriff’s office to make a welfare check of them Saturday. 2 horses were euthanized over the weekend by the owner due to their poor condition. Veterinarians and farriers were working with the horses at the sheriff’s large animal rescue ranch on Rickard Road. Anyone wishing to make a donation to help the can do so by calling the sheriff’s office. No charges have been filed at this time against the owner.